KQ2 Forecast: Weather pattern changes, rain and cooler weather on the way

This warm and persistent weather pattern begins to break down today with cooler temperatures and rain chances in the coming days.
For today, thunderstorms in Nebraska and Iowa this morning could slowly drift to the south through the morning hours and bring the chance for rain late morning and throughout the afternoon. This is something to keep an eye on as we go through the day. Highs are going to be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Friday, there is a chance for a few storms during the afternoon. Highs are going to be in the 80s.
Tracking the potential for more widespread and possibly heavy rainfall this weekend as a slow moving frontal boundary meanders across the region. There will be plenty of moisture in place so this is something we will be keeping a close eye on. Computer models are still trying to iron out exact placement of the heaviest rainfall and timing but there is the chance for heavy rain this weekend. Right now, it appears the heaviest rain will fall late in the day on Saturday and into Sunday. Temperatures are going to be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Into next week, the active weather sticks around with storm chances Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures in the lower 80s.
