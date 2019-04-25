KQ2 Forecast: Weather quiets down after cold front moves through

Clear
A cold front bringing cloudy skies and strong winds, as well as a few scattered showers, will move east during the evening hours. By tonight, skies will begin to become clear and the winds will die down. Lows tonight will be in the 40s.

Posted: Apr. 25, 2019 4:03 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki


For Friday a nice day is forecast with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 60s. Another disturbance will bring the chance for a few showers Friday night into Saturday morning.

An active weather pattern is shaping up Sunday night and into next week. Saturday afternoon appears dry but rain chances do return late Sunday and lasting through much of next week. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s.

