KQ2 Forecast: Weather remains quiet, flooding concerns grow

As flooding along the Missouri River continues, the weather will remain quiet. Overnight, expect mostly clear skies with low temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

This weekend is looking calm and quiet and very nice. Expect mostly sunny skies both days with highs near average in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Quiet weather will continue into next week with mostly sunny skies on Monday and highs in the upper 40s. The next chance for rain will come Tuesday night.

Flooding along area rivers continues to be a problem with crests on most rivers, including the Missouri River come early next week. Stay tuned to KQ2 for continuous updates throughout the coming days.

