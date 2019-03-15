Clear
BREAKING NEWS: 139th relocating C-130s from Rosecrans due to flooding threat; Governor expected to visit St. Joseph Full Story

KQ2 Forecast: Weather remains quiet, flooding concerns grow

As flooding along the Missouri River continues, the weather will remain quiet. Overnight, expect mostly clear skies with low temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Posted: Mar. 15, 2019 3:28 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

As flooding along the Missouri River continues, the weather will remain quiet. Overnight, expect mostly clear skies with low temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

This weekend is looking calm and quiet and very nice. Expect mostly sunny skies both days with highs near average in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Quiet weather will continue into next week with mostly sunny skies on Monday and highs in the upper 40s. The next chance for rain will come Tuesday night.

Flooding along area rivers continues to be a problem with crests on most rivers, including the Missouri River come early next week. Stay tuned to KQ2 for continuous updates throughout the coming days.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 38°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 39°
Savannah
Few Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 38°
Cameron
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 36°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 40°
As flooding along the Missouri River continues, the weather will remain quiet. Overnight, expect mostly clear skies with low temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events