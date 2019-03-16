Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Weather remains quiet, flooding issues continue

As for the weather, a very nice forecast is on the way this weekend. Today, expect sunny skies with mild temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. As for St. Patrick's Day on Sunday, nice weather expected as well with sunny skies and highs in the low 50s.

Posted: Mar. 16, 2019 10:17 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

Flood Warnings remain for areas along the Missouri River with crests coming late this weekend and early next week.

As for the weather, a very nice forecast is on the way this weekend. Today, expect sunny skies with mild temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. As for St. Patrick's Day on Sunday, nice weather expected as well with sunny skies and highs in the low 50s.

The next chance for precipitation will be on Tuesday as the area could see some rain, possibly mixed with snow. Highs on Tuesday will be in the lower 50s.

Sunshine returns to the forecast Wednesday and then temperatures will begin to warm up. By the end of the week, temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 33°
Maryville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 34°
Savannah
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 33°
Cameron
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 35°
Fairfax
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 33°
As for the weather, a very nice forecast is on the way this weekend. Today, expect sunny skies with mild temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. As for St. Patrick's Day on Sunday, nice weather expected as well with sunny skies and highs in the low 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events