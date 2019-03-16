Flood Warnings remain for areas along the Missouri River with crests coming late this weekend and early next week.
As for the weather, a very nice forecast is on the way this weekend. Today, expect sunny skies with mild temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. As for St. Patrick's Day on Sunday, nice weather expected as well with sunny skies and highs in the low 50s.
The next chance for precipitation will be on Tuesday as the area could see some rain, possibly mixed with snow. Highs on Tuesday will be in the lower 50s.
Sunshine returns to the forecast Wednesday and then temperatures will begin to warm up. By the end of the week, temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Weather remains quiet, flooding issues continue
- KQ2 Forecast: Weather remains quiet, flooding concerns grow
- KQ2 Forecast: Quiet conditions continue
- KQ2 Forecast: A quiet stretch of weather
- KQ2 Forecast: Beautiful weather continues
- KQ2 Forecast: Staying quiet and warming up
- KQ2 Forecast: A quiet weather pattern for the area
- KQ2 Forecast: Quiet weather and temperatures warming up
- KQ2 Forecast: Quiet weather to begin the work week
- KQ2 Forecast: A return of sunshine and quiet weather