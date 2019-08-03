KQ2 Forecast: Weather stays nice for Sunday

After a beautiful start to the weekend nice weather conditions are expected to continue Sunday.
Overnight, expect a few clouds and some patchy fog to develop towards morning. You may want to allow some extra time for any early plans Sunday morning. Temperatures are going to drop down into the low to mid 60s.
Heading into Sunday temperatures continue to rise and will be back into the mid to upper 80s during the afternoon. Will see plenty of sunshine with only a few clouds. Certainly will be a nice day to get outside.
Generally quiet conditions are expected to continue throughout the extended forecast. As of right now, the only chance for rain is late Monday night and early Tuesday morning. Outside of that, next week will feature plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.
