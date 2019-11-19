Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Widespread rain on Wednesday

Widespread rain, and maybe a rumble of thunder, is then likely beginning Wednesday evening and lasting through the night. Some places could see around 0.50" of rainfall. This rain will come to an end by Thursday morning. The rest of the day we will be cloudy and it will be much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Posted: Nov 19, 2019 3:02 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

We'll remain in the mid 40s Friday. There's a low chance for a rain/snow mix Friday as a weak disturbance pushes through. Next weekend is looking to be once again very nice with lots of sunshine. Highs will be in the 50s.

Saint Joseph
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 63°
Maryville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 61°
Savannah
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 63°
Cameron
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 60°
Fairfax
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 62°
