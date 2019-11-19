KQ2 Forecast: Widespread rain on Wednesday

Widespread rain, and maybe a rumble of thunder, is then likely beginning Wednesday evening and lasting through the night. Some places could see around 0.50" of rainfall. This rain will come to an end by Thursday morning. The rest of the day we will be cloudy and it will be much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
We'll remain in the mid 40s Friday. There's a low chance for a rain/snow mix Friday as a weak disturbance pushes through. Next weekend is looking to be once again very nice with lots of sunshine. Highs will be in the 50s.
