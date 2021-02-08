KQ2 Forecast: Wind Chill Advisory for Tuesday

Bitterly cold wind chills are expected across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas with wind chills around 15 below expected Tuesday morning. A wind chill advisory is in effect through Tuesday mid morning.

Another round of light snow is expected for the region Wednesday morning and Friday night. Bitterly cold temperatures will continue through the entire week, and beyond, with wind chill values frequently going well below zero each morning.

