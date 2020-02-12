KQ2 Forecast: Wind Chill Advisory for the area

**** Wind Chill Advisory from midnight until noon Thursday****

Winds will gust up to 35 mph across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri giving us a wind chill reading from 10 to 15 degrees below zero. We have had 1 to 2 inches of snow across the area on Wednesday and with the cold air moving in tonight we could have some slick spots Thursday morning.

A storm system will start to move away early Thursday morning but the cold air will stay with us. A warm up will head our way as we go into the weekend we will see high temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

