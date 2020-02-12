Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

KQ2 Forecast: Wind Chill Advisory for the area

Winds will gust up to 35 mph across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri giving us a wind chill reading from 10 to 15 degrees below zero. We have had 1 to 2 inches of snow across the area on Wednesday and with the cold air moving in tonight we could have some slick spots Thursday morning.

Posted: Feb 12, 2020 3:11 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

                                     **** Wind Chill Advisory from midnight until noon Thursday****

Winds will gust up to 35 mph across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri giving us a wind chill reading from 10 to 15 degrees below zero. We have had 1 to 2 inches of snow across the area on Wednesday and with the cold air moving in tonight we could have some slick spots Thursday morning.

A storm system will start to move away early Thursday morning but the cold air will stay with us. A warm up will head our way as we go into the weekend we will see high temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 33°
Maryville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: 30°
Savannah
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: 33°
Cameron
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: 27°
Fairfax
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: 30°
Winds will gust up to 35 mph across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri giving us a wind chill reading from 10 to 15 degrees below zero. We have had 1 to 2 inches of snow across the area on Wednesday and with the cold air moving in tonight we could have some slick spots Thursday morning.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories