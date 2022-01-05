KQ2 Forecast: Wind Chill Advisory today, light snow possible tonight

It’s a cold start to the morning with temperatures in the teens, and wind chills feeling sub zero. Much colder temperatures are on the way for today with highs barely making it into the 20s. With the wind chill, it will likely feel like it is sub zero or in the single digits throughout the whole day. Clouds will also continue to increase throughout the day.

A chance for some light snow will move into the area later tonight after sunset. Most areas will only see a dusting up to an inch, but a few pockets up to two inches will be possible. The areas that see up to two inches will mainly be to our south. Temperatures will also be even colder on Thursday with highs barely making it to the double digits. Temperatures will slowly start to recover throughout the rest of the week into the weekend.

.

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android