KQ2 Forecast: Wind Chill Warning for the area

**Wind Chill Warning is in effect for Buchanan, Andrew, DeKalb, Caldwell, Clinton, Gentry, Worth, Holt, Nodaway and Atchison Counties (MO) & Doniphan County (KS) from 6 p.m. Tuesday through Noon Wednesday. Dangerous wind chills of -25 to-35 are expected. Temperatures will crash Tuesday through Thursday. Right now, it appears the coldest air will be Tuesday night through Thursday morning. Low temperatures will likely be below zero both Tuesday night and Wednesday night. In between that on Wednesday, highs will struggle to get into the single digits. Wind chills will likely reach very dangerous levels, falling to -15 to -30 degrees Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. We will continue to provide you updates as this extremely cold air moves into the region.

The good news is that the cold air will move out by the end of the week and highs will be returning to the upper 30s and possibly to the lower 50s by the weekend with mostly sunny skies. Rain chances look to return to the forecast by Sunday.

