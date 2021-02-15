Clear
BREAKING NEWS Evergy to begin intermittent outages in an effort to conserve energy as wind chills reach 30 below Full Story
BREAKING NEWS SJSD cancels all classes for Tuesday Full Story
SEVERE WX : Wind Chill Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

KQ2 Forecast: Wind Chill Warning in effect today

Very cold conditions are set to continue today with temperatures likely not making it above zero for most areas. Wind chills will be dangerously cold today ranging from -15 to -30.

Posted: Feb 15, 2021 7:17 AM
Updated: Feb 15, 2021 11:51 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

** Wind Chill Warning in effect through noon on Tuesday**

Very cold conditions are set to continue today with temperatures likely not making it above zero for most areas. Wind chills will be dangerously cold today ranging from -15 to -30. Most of today will end up being dry but we could see a few areas of flurries and light snow this afternoon.

Temperatures will remain very cold on Tuesday, however most areas will make it into the single digits for highs. Double digits arrive by Wednesday with another slight chance for snow. Temperatures will continue to slowly warm through the end of the week with temperatures finally above freezing by the weekend.

LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
-2° wxIcon
Hi: -1° Lo: -8°
Feels Like: -20°
Clarinda
Cloudy
-4° wxIcon
Hi: -2° Lo: -10°
Feels Like: -24°
St. Joseph
Cloudy
-2° wxIcon
Hi: -2° Lo: -9°
Feels Like: -20°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
-1° wxIcon
Hi: -3° Lo: -10°
Feels Like: -16°
Falls City
Cloudy
-4° wxIcon
Hi: -2° Lo: -9°
Feels Like: -20°
The cold wind chills are expected to stay with us across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas with wind chills around 10 below expected by Saturday morning. A Wind chill Advisory is in effect for the weekend with values in the -15 to -25 degree range. Another round of light snow is expected for the region Saturday morning and Sunday night. Bitterly cold temperatures will continue through the entire weekend, and beyond, with wind chill values frequently going well below zero each morning.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories