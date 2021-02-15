KQ2 Forecast: Wind Chill Warning until Tuesday morning

Dangerously cold conditions will continue through the day into early

Tuesday morning. Minimum wind chills this morning will range from -25

to -35 F. Through the day, wind chills will range in the negative

teens to -25 F. Later tonight, temperatures will drop well into the

negative teens to -20 F range.There will be a little bit of a warm up this week with highs reaching into the 20's.

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android