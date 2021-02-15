Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Wind Chill Warning until Tuesday morning

Dangerously cold conditions will continue through the day into early Tuesday morning. Minimum wind chills this morning will range from -25 to -35 F. Through the day, wind chills will range in the negative teens to -25 F. Later tonight, temperatures will drop well into the negative teens to -20 F range.There will be a little bit of a warm up this week with highs reaching into the 20's.

Posted: Feb 15, 2021 3:40 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

St. Joseph
Cloudy
-2° wxIcon
Hi: -2° Lo: -8°
Feels Like: -20°
Clarinda
Cloudy
-4° wxIcon
Hi: -2° Lo: -10°
Feels Like: -24°
St. Joseph
Cloudy
-2° wxIcon
Hi: -2° Lo: -9°
Feels Like: -20°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
-1° wxIcon
Hi: -3° Lo: -10°
Feels Like: -15°
Falls City
Cloudy
-4° wxIcon
Hi: -3° Lo: -9°
Feels Like: -21°
