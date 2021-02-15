Dangerously cold conditions will continue through the day into early
Tuesday morning. Minimum wind chills this morning will range from -25
to -35 F. Through the day, wind chills will range in the negative
teens to -25 F. Later tonight, temperatures will drop well into the
negative teens to -20 F range.There will be a little bit of a warm up this week with highs reaching into the 20's.
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Dangerously cold conditions will continue through the day into early Tuesday morning. Minimum wind chills this morning will range from -25 to -35 F. Through the day, wind chills will range in the negative teens to -25 F. Later tonight, temperatures will drop well into the negative teens to -20 F range.There will be a little bit of a warm up this week with highs reaching into the 20's.
Dangerously cold conditions will continue through the day into early
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Wind Chill Warning until Tuesday morning
- KQ2 Forecast: Wind Chill Advisory for Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Dangerous wind chills overnight
- KQ2 Forecast: Wind Chill Warning for the area
- KQ2 Forecast: Wind Chill Warning in effect today
- KQ2 Forecast: Wind Chill Advisory for the area
- KQ2 Forecast: Wind Chill Watch for the area
- Wind Chill Advisory in effect for Tuesday morning
- KQ2 Forecast: Wind Chill Warnings in effect as arctic air is moving in
- KQ2 Forecast: High winds continue through Tuesday