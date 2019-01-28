KQ2 Forecast: Wind Chill Watch for the area

**Wind Chill Watch is in effect for entire KQ2 Viewing Area from 6 p.m. Tuesday through 9 a.m. Thursday.

A strong cold front passed through the area overnight. Skies are mostly clear after starting off our Monday on a cloudy note with some light rain. Temperatures will continue to fall throughout the day from our overnight high of 41 degrees around 1 a.m. to the teens in the afternoon. Wind chills will also make it very cold by tonight, likely below zero as winds will be strong from the northwest at 20-30 mph, gusting up to 45 mph at times.

We'll have a second cold front that will pass through Tuesday morning. We'll see some light snow, but you will feel that bitter cold in the air as what will likely be the coldest air of the winter season moves in. Temperatures will crash Tuesday through Thursday. Right now, it appears the coldest air will be Tuesday night through Thursday morning. Low temperatures will likely be below zero both Tuesday night and Wednesday night. In between that on Wednesday, highs will struggle to get into the single digits. Wind chills will likely reach very dangerous levels, falling to -15 to -25 degrees Tuesday night through Thursday morning. We will continue to provide you updates as this extremely cold air moves into the region.

The good news is that the cold air will move out by the end of the week and highs will be returning to the upper 30s and possibly lower 40s by next weekend with mostly sunny skies. Rain chances look to return to the forecast by Sunday.

