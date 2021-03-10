KQ2 Forecast: Wind advisory in effect through 6 PM

**Wind advisory in effect through 6 PM this evening**

**Red Flag Warning in effect for Brown (KS) , Richardson (NE) , and Atchison (MO) counties until 7 PM**

Extremely windy conditions are set to continue today with wind gusts approaching 50 mph. Any outdoor burning should be avoided today due to the high winds. A few areas of light drizzle and rain are across the area this morning, but should start to clear by the afternoon hours. Temperatures today will be well above average with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Late this afternoon a cold front will start to approach our area. A few thunderstorms may develop ahead of the front, bringing us the chance for a few stronger storms. The main threat will be hail, however most of the severe weather chances look to stay south of our area. Off and on rain chances will continue through the rest of the week into the weekend. Temperatures will be a bit cooler after the front moves through with highs in the 40s and 50s.

