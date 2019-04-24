KQ2 Forecast: Wind picks up on Thursday

Temperatures remaining near or slightly above average for the next few days as conditions stay dry. For tonight, another dry night with mostly clear skies. Lows will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. There could be a little bit of patchy fog as well.

A cold front will move through the area on Thursday that will bring more clouds and gusty winds. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. For Friday, a mostly sunny day with highs in the lower 70s.

The next chance for rain will come this weekend as our weather pattern starts getting active again. Temperatures will remain in the lower to middle 70s. Better chances for showers and storms will be Friday night into Saturday morning, before more scattered chances move back in Sunday through early next week. Highs will be back down in the middle 60s.

