Temperatures remaining near or slightly above average for the next few days as conditions stay dry. For tonight, another dry night with mostly clear skies. Lows will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. There could be a little bit of patchy fog as well.
A cold front will move through the area on Thursday that will bring more clouds and gusty winds. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. For Friday, a mostly sunny day with highs in the lower 70s.
The next chance for rain will come this weekend as our weather pattern starts getting active again. Temperatures will remain in the lower to middle 70s. Better chances for showers and storms will be Friday night into Saturday morning, before more scattered chances move back in Sunday through early next week. Highs will be back down in the middle 60s.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Wind picks up on Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Warmer on Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Winds die down, sunshine returns
- KQ2 Forecast: Dangerous wind chills overnight
- KQ2 Forecast: A dry Thursday forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain returns on Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain continues on Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: A warm and windy Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: A cooler & cloudy Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Mild temperatures continue on Thursday