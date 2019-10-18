KQ2 Forecast: Winds die down, chance for rain early Saturday

**A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. Friday for Atchison (Kan.), Doniphan, Atchison (Mo.), Nodaway, Worth, Gentry, Holt, and Andrew counties. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph this afternoon which could lead to a few limbs falling from trees and possibly a few power outages.

This evening the winds will lessen up a bit and temperatures will still be on the mild-side. Any Friday night plans should be just fine with temperatures cooling down into the 50s. Overnight, clouds will increase and rain is likely towards Saturday morning. Lows are going to be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

For Saturday, a few lingering showers could remain during the morning but we will dry out by afternoon. We could see some sunshine during the second half of the day. Highs are going to be in the 60s.

We'll continue to see warm temperatures on Sunday with highs in the upper 60s and maybe lower 70s but a cold front is forecast to move through late Sunday bringing rain and cooler temperatures by Monday. Into next week, the weather returns to normal with temperatures in the 60s and sunny skies lasting through the week.

