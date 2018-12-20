KQ2 Forecast: Winds die down, sunshine returns

Overnight, we will continue to see windy conditions but there will begin to die down towards Friday morning. Skies will go from mostly cloudy to mostly clear as well. Lows will drop into the upper 20s.

For the rest of the workweek and into the weekend, temperatures will cool down a bit, but we'll still be above average. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40s with sunny skies Friday through the weekend. We officially start winter Friday at 4:23 p.m. but it sure won't feel like it. It will be great weather for last minute Christmas shopping or holiday events.

How is Christmas Eve & Christmas Day looking? Right now, forecast models are keeping us above average and quiet on both December 24th & 25th before our weather pattern starts picking up with rain chances on the 26th. We do have a very slight chance of a light rain/snow mix on Christmas Eve night, but the chances of us having a White Christmas this year are basically near zero. We'll continue to watch the forecast very closely over the next several days as we near the all important holiday.

