It's New Years eve and boy has it turned out to be a nice one. Highs today were in the 40s but the light winds and clear skies left it feeling much more comfortable than that. Lows tonight will hover around freezing and winds will relax with speeds between 10-15mph.
If you have enjoyed the sunshine today, you're in luck because skies will remain clear through Wednesday. Highs will rise into the lower 50s closer to Kansas City and highs will be in the middle to upper 40s to the north of St. Joesph. The main concern for your New Year's Day forecast are the winds. Wind gusts will be picking back up on Wednesday ahead of our next cold front. Gusts could be greater than 30 mph by Wednesday evening. On Thursday the front will move in and bring some evening rain showers that may linger and become snow flurries by Friday morning.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Winds pick back up for New Years Day
- KQ2 Forecast: Winds pick up as temperatures cool down today
- KQ2 Forecast: Winds die down, sunshine returns
- KQ2 Forecast: Dangerous wind chills overnight
- KQ2 Forecast: High winds continue through Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Warmer day today
- KQ2 Forecast: Temperatures are warming back up
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine comes back on Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Plenty of sunshine with some wind on Saturday
- KQ2 Forecast: Wind Advisory posted, cold air moves in