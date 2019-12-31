KQ2 Forecast: Winds pick back up for New Years Day

It's New Years eve and boy has it turned out to be a nice one. Highs today were in the 40s but the light winds and clear skies left it feeling much more comfortable than that. Lows tonight will hover around freezing and winds will relax with speeds between 10-15mph.

If you have enjoyed the sunshine today, you're in luck because skies will remain clear through Wednesday. Highs will rise into the lower 50s closer to Kansas City and highs will be in the middle to upper 40s to the north of St. Joesph. The main concern for your New Year's Day forecast are the winds. Wind gusts will be picking back up on Wednesday ahead of our next cold front. Gusts could be greater than 30 mph by Wednesday evening. On Thursday the front will move in and bring some evening rain showers that may linger and become snow flurries by Friday morning.

