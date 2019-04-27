KQ2 Forecast: Winds pick up as temperatures cool down today

After some morning rain showers, the rest of the day on Saturday should be dry. A cold front is expected to move through this afternoon. This will bring some very gusty winds from the north with it, gusting up to 30-40 mph. Temperatures during the first half of the day will be in the 60s and 70s before cooling down into the 40s and 50s by the evening.
An active weather pattern shaping up for the second half of the weekend and heading into next week. Rain chances will ramp up late Sunday into Monday. We could see a few heavier downpours overnight Sunday. Highs for the day will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
For next week, rain chances stick around Monday through Wednesday. With the best chance for rain coming Tuesday night. Highs during the time will be in the 60s Monday, 50s Tuesday, and then the 60s for Wednesday.
Beyond midweek, the weather quiets back down with seasonably cool air in place. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy heading into next weekend with highs in the 60s and lower 70s.
