KQ2 Forecast: Windy and chilly day expected to end the week

**A Freeze Warning is in effect for the entire area for tonight until Saturday at 9:00 a.m. Sub-freezing temperatures will lead to widespread frost and freezing conditions.
The cold front has arrived after blowing through the area on Thursday. Temperatures on this Friday morning are in the 30s and 40s but with a strong wind from the west-northwest, the wind chills are in the 20s. Kids need the winter gear before heading to school this morning!
For the rest of the day, we will start with mostly cloudy skies and maybe a stray shower and then turn mostly sunny during the afternoon. Highs are only going to be in the upper 40s. Friday night into Saturday morning will likely see temperatures near freezing so the first frost/freeze event of the season is likely. Steps should be taken to make sure any plants still outside are taken care of.
This weekend through Thursday of next week is looking to be a nice and quiet weather pattern for us with a lot of sunshine. Temperatures will remain below average in the upper 50s to middle 60s.
