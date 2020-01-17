Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

KQ2 Forecast: Windy and cold Saturday

A storm system moved in Thursday night and Friday morning and brought us a mixture of snow, freezing rain, and rain across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.

Posted: Jan 17, 2020 3:37 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

A storm system moved in Thursday night and Friday morning and brought us a mixture of snow, freezing rain, and rain across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.

On Saturday we will see more cold air across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. A cold front will move into the area on Saturday morning bringing us some colder air. We will stay on the cold side for the first part of the work week as we see another blast of cold air heads into the area.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 22°
Maryville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 18°
Savannah
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 22°
Cameron
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 22°
Fairfax
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 23°
A storm system moved in Thursday night and Friday morning and brought us a mixture of snow, freezing rain, and rain across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories