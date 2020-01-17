KQ2 Forecast: Windy and cold Saturday

A storm system moved in Thursday night and Friday morning and brought us a mixture of snow, freezing rain, and rain across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.
On Saturday we will see more cold air across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. A cold front will move into the area on Saturday morning bringing us some colder air. We will stay on the cold side for the first part of the work week as we see another blast of cold air heads into the area.
