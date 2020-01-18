Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Windy and cold Saturday

Posted: Jan 18, 2020 9:13 AM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

A windy and cold start to the weekend for much of northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.

On Saturday we are seeing more cold air across the area as a very strong cold front has made its way into the area bring very strong winds and cold temperatures. The cold air will stay with us on Sunday as daytime highs will only manage to stay in the lower 20's. We will stay on the cold side for the first part of the work week as we see another blast of cold air heads into the area.

