KQ2 Forecast: Windy and cold end to the week

Today we had sunny and cool conditions with highs warming into the mid 50s. Winds were a bit breezy today with gusts up to 25 mph. Winds will continue to pick up on Friday with gusts up to 35 mph. Temperatures will also be cooler tomorrow with highs in the lower 40s under a mix of sun and clouds. Dry weather looks to continue for the weekend with highs in the 40s. Temperatures will slowly start to warm up next week.

Posted: Nov 11, 2021 3:50 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

St. Joseph
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 53°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 52°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 53°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 55°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 51°
