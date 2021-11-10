Clear
BREAKING NEWS Area law enforcement agencies investigating homicide in Union Star Full Story
KQ2 Forecast: Windy and cooler Thursday

Chances for showers and thunderstorms will be possible as we go through tonight and early tomorrow morning. A thunderstorm or two could be on the strong to severe side. Rain will move out of the area overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 30s. The rest of the work week into the weekend looks to be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be in the 50s on Thursday before falling into the 40s on Friday through the weekend.

Posted: Nov 10, 2021 4:06 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

Chances for showers and thunderstorms will be possible as we go through tonight and early tomorrow morning. A thunderstorm or two could be on the strong to severe side.

Rain will move out of the area overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 30s. The rest of the work week into the weekend looks to be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be in the 50s on Thursday before falling into the 40s on Friday through the weekend.

St. Joseph
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 55°
Maryville
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 55°
Cameron
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 67°
Atchison
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
