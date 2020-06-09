KQ2 Forecast: Windy and cooler Wednesday

Tuesday was another warm day with temperatures in the low 90s. The remains of Tropical Storm Cristobal is expected to move into the area Tuesday evening. Moderate to heavy rainfall is in the forecast on Tuesday to the east of St. Joseph, which will increase flooding concerns across that area. A few strong storms are also possible as we head into the late afternoon and early evening hours.

We could see some strong winds as we go into Wednesday morning and afternoon but it will be a much cooler day across the area. After that temperatures will be near normal for the rest of the week.

