KQ2 Forecast: Windy and cooler on Wednesday

We had widespread scattered showers and thunderstorms across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Tuesday afternoon. The clouds did clear up going into Tuesday night and temperatures did make it into the upper 60s on Tuesday.
A cold front will push into the region Tuesday afternoon and evening which brought some cooler temperatures with it.
The KQ2 Weather team is still tracking models for Tuesday for the potential of severe weather. After the front moves through, Wednesday and Thursday should remain fairly calm and temperatures will warm into the 80s for the end of the week.
