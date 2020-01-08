KQ2 Forecast: Windy and warm Thursday

Thursday highs will be in the lower 50s but a front will bring in some winter like temperatures to end the week. Thursday may also bring some rain but it looks like this will be concentrated in the southern half of Missouri. Friday may see a few snow flurries as well as high in the lower 30s.
The weekend looks a little on the cold side with daytime highs only reaching into the 30's across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.
