Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Windy and warm on Sunday

Posted: Mar 6, 2021 10:23 PM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen


Monday will be a very similar day with warm and sunny conditions. Temperatures will stay well above average through the first half of next week before a cold front moves through Wednesday into Thursday. Rain chances will return with the cold front Wednesday and continue off and on through the rest of the week.

Clear skies will continue into the overnight hours as temperatures drop into the mid 40s. Sunday will be another warm and sunny day with temperatures making a run towards the 70s. Winds will be a bit on the breezy side on Sunday with gusts up to 30 mph. Monday will be a very similar day with warm and sunny conditions. Temperatures will stay well above average through the first half of next week before a cold front moves through Wednesday into Thursday. Rain chances will return with the cold front Wednesday and continue off and on through the rest of the week.
Community Events

