KQ2 Forecast: Windy and warm weekend

Highs will be in the mid 60s on Saturday and another disturbance will give us a chance for a few sprinkles across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Sunday. We are looking at a windy and warm weekend with temperatures will gradually climb back into the mid 60s by the end of the weekend.

Posted: Feb 28, 2020 4:00 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

A few snow flakes this morning across northeastern Kansas and northwestern Missouri on Friday. Temperatures on Friday reached into the low to mid 50s. A disturbance moved by the area this morning bringing a few clouds and some light snow during the morning hours.

