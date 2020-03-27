Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Windy and warm weekend

We are watching a couple of disturbances that will be giving us a good chance for rain and a few thunderstorms as we go into your Friday night and Saturday morning. A warmer looking Sunday with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Posted: Mar 27, 2020 3:35 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

A cloudy and foggy start this morning across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri and we stayed in the clouds into the the afternoon and evening. Temperatures stayed on the mild side into the afternoon and evening hours. With little to no sunshine we still warmed up into the mid 60s.

