A cloudy and foggy start this morning across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri and we stayed in the clouds into the the afternoon and evening. Temperatures stayed on the mild side into the afternoon and evening hours. With little to no sunshine we still warmed up into the mid 60s.
We are watching a couple of disturbances that will be giving us a good chance for rain and a few thunderstorms as we go into your Friday night and Saturday morning. A warmer looking Sunday with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: A windy and warm weekend
- KQ2 Forecast: Windy and warm weekend
- KQ2 Forecast: Windy and warm weekend
- KQ2 Forecast: Warm weekend forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: A windy weekend forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: A warm and windy Wednesday
- KQ2 Forecast: A warm and windy Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Windy and warm Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: A warm weekend forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: Warm & humid for the weekend