KQ2 Forecast: Windy and warmer Wednesday

Posted: Oct 13, 2020 4:14 PM

Posted By: Mike Bracciano

A warm front has moved through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas overnight on Tuesday. We will see strong winds and a little to no precipitation and temperatures will warm heading into Wednesday. Another cold front is expected to pass through the area Thursday, bringing more Fall-like temperatures with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Posted: Oct 13, 2020 4:14 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

KQ2 Forecast: Windy and warmer Wednesday
Another cold front is expected to pass through the area Thursday, bringing more Fall-like temperatures with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Saint Joseph
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 48°
Maryville
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 60°
Savannah
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 48°
Cameron
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 58°
Fairfax
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 55°
A warm front has moved through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas overnight on Tuesday. We will see strong winds and a little to no precipitation and temperatures will warm heading into Wednesday. Another cold front is expected to pass through the area Thursday, bringing more Fall-like temperatures with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.
