KQ2 Forecast: Windy and warmer end to the week

Winds will be calmer today and tonight out of the southeast which will eventually start to warm us up as we head into Friday. The winds really start to pick up as we head into your Friday afternoon, and we could see wind gusts up to 35mph. Warmer temperatures will be here to stay with lots of sunshine and a few passing clouds. Temperatures will really start to warm up again Saturday afternoon and for the rest of the weekend with highs back in the upper 70s. Winds will continue to stay breezy this weekend. Conditions look to stay dry through the weekend with rain chances and possibly a few thunderstorms returning on Wednesday.

Posted: Apr 1, 2021 3:50 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

St. Joseph
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 50°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 50°
St. Joseph
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 50°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 47°
Falls City
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 53°
