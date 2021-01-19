Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Windy and warmer on Wednesday

Cooler air is in place over northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas Monday. Temperatures only made it into the lower 40's on Tuesday. A fairly substantial warm up is projected for Wednesday. Then a cold front will work its way through the region Wednesday night with cooler weather behind it for the end of the week.

Posted: Jan 19, 2021 3:35 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

St. Joseph
Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 36°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 27°
St. Joseph
Mostly Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 36°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 36°
Falls City
Partly Cloudy
42° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 33°
