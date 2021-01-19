KQ2 Forecast: Windy and warmer on Wednesday

Cooler air is in place over northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas Monday. Temperatures only made it into the lower 40's on Tuesday.
A fairly substantial warm up is projected for Wednesday. Then a cold front will work its way through the region Wednesday night with cooler weather behind it for the end of the week.
