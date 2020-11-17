Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Windy on Wednesday

The quiet weather is expected for the week in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas as a area of high pressure moves in to the area. Stronger winds are expected Wednesday from the SW 10-25 MPH with gusts around 35 MPH. Another front will start to move through mid-week, becoming the focus for potential showers and possibly thunderstorms next weekend.

Posted: Nov 17, 2020 3:36 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

Saint Joseph
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 52°
Maryville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 52°
Savannah
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 52°
Cameron
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 43°
Fairfax
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 51°
