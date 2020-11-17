KQ2 Forecast: Windy on Wednesday

The quiet weather is expected for the week in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas as a area of high pressure moves in to the area.
Stronger winds are expected Wednesday from the SW 10-25 MPH with gusts around 35 MPH.
Another front will start to move through mid-week, becoming the focus for potential showers and possibly thunderstorms next weekend.
