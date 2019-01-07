KQ2 Forecast: Windy with cooler temperatures on the way

A few clouds have moved in this afternoon but they should move out by tonight. Overnight, expect decreasing clouds and low temperatures in the mid 30s. Winds will also increase from the west at 10-20 mph.
For Tuesday, the sunshine returns but with slightly cooler temperatures. Winds will also be noticeable coming from the WNW at 15-25 mph with gusts over 30 mph. Highs will be in the upper 40s.
We do see some cooler temperatures mid-week as a another cold front passes through on Tuesday, but warmer air does move back in. We cool down into the 30s and 40s for Wednesday and Thursday before warming back into the middle 40s by Friday. We'll need to watch the forecast closely as another storm system could push through Friday evening into Saturday, giving us chances of a rain or rain/snow mix. Not good news for the Chiefs game Saturday afternoon. We'll keep you updated!
