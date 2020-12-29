Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Winter Storm Warning in effect through Wednesday morning

Today we are watching a disturbance move through our area giving us a chance for snow this morning, transitioning to a wintry mix through the day and eventually turning into rain tonight night. Sleet and freezing rain will be possible and that could make roads, bridges and overpasses slick.

Posted: Dec 29, 2020 7:03 AM
Updated: Dec 29, 2020 8:44 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

                                ** Winter Storm Warning in effect until 6 AM on Wednesday**


We could have a wintry mix lingering early Wednesday morning before the system moves out of the area. Conditions will remain dry on New Years Eve until late Thursday night when another system moves towards our area. That will give us another chance for wintry precipitation on Friday.

The warm air across northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas is on the way out of the area tomorrow. Highs will only make it into the mid 30s on Monday. Precipitation chances will increase Tuesday into Wednesday making for a rain/sleet/snow event with heavier snow to the north of 36 highway. Temperatures will then plummet into the teens overnight Wednesday into Thursday, making for a cold New Years Eve. Highs look to warm into the 40s once again heading into next weekend.
