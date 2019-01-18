KQ2 Forecast: Winter Storm Warning in effect until Saturday

**Winter Storm Warning in effect for Atchison (KS), Doniphan, Atchison (MO), Nodaway, Holt, Andrew, and Buchanan counties until 12 p.m. Saturday. Total snowfall accumulations of 5-8 inches expected.
**Winter Storm Warning in effect for Worth, Gentry, Harrison, Mercer, DeKalb, Daviess, Grundy, Caldwell, Livingston counties from 3 p.m. Friday until 3 p.m. Saturday. Total snowfall accumulations of 4-6 inches expected.
As colder air moves in this evening, all precipitation will begin to changeover to snow. The snow could be heavy at times overnight and move out by Saturday morning. Roads will become slick and snow covered so take it slow if you have any travel plans. Accumulations of 4-8 inches expected across the region.
Behind that system, very cold air will move in by Saturday and Sunday with highs in the teens to lower 20s. We'll have single digit to below zero temperature wind chills Saturday night into Sunday. We'll rebound back up to the 30s with sunshine on Monday before another disturbance pushes through on Tuesday, giving us additional chances of snow and we drop back down to the 20s.
