Clear
BREAKING NEWS A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 6 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday. Full Story
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

KQ2 Forecast: Winter Storm Warning until 6PM Saturday

A strong cold front will start to make its way into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Friday. We will start to see our chances for rain and snow start as we head into the late afternoon hours of your Friday. The snow will start to pick up as we go into Saturday morning with 3-6 inches of snow possible across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Heavier snow amounts will be to the northeast and south of St. Joseph.

Posted: Jan 10, 2020 3:35 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

               **WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6PM SATURDAY**

A strong cold front will start to make its way into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Friday. We will start to see our chances for rain and snow start as we head into the late afternoon hours of your Friday. The snow will start to pick up as we go into Saturday morning with 3-6 inches of snow possible across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Heavier snow amounts will be to the northeast and south of St. Joseph.

The rest of the weekend looks a little on the cold side with daytime highs only reaching into the 30's across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 19°
Maryville
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 11°
Savannah
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 19°
Cameron
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 23°
Fairfax
26° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 11°
A strong cold front will start to make its way into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Friday. We will start to see our chances for rain and snow start as we head into the late afternoon hours of your Friday. The snow will start to pick up as we go into Saturday morning with 2-4 inches of snow possible across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Heavier snow amounts will be to the northeast and south of St. Joseph.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories