**WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6PM SATURDAY**
A strong cold front will start to make its way into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Friday. We will start to see our chances for rain and snow start as we head into the late afternoon hours of your Friday. The snow will start to pick up as we go into Saturday morning with 3-6 inches of snow possible across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Heavier snow amounts will be to the northeast and south of St. Joseph.
The rest of the weekend looks a little on the cold side with daytime highs only reaching into the 30's across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Winter Storm Warning until 6PM Saturday
- KQ2 Forecast: Winter Storm Warning in effect until Saturday
- KQ2 Forecast: Winter Weather Advisory until 6pm Monday
- KQ2 Forecast: Warm today, Winter Storm Warning for tomorrow
- KQ2 Forecast: Excessive Heat Warning until Saturday
- KQ2 Forecast: Strong storms possible Saturday
- KQ2 Forecast: Isolated storm chances Saturday
- KQ2 Forecast: Winter Storm Warning & Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Tuesday's snow
- KQ2 Forecast: Winter Weather Advisory
- Winter storm continues into Saturday