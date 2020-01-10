KQ2 Forecast: Winter Storm Warning until 6PM Saturday

**WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6PM SATURDAY**

Rain, sleet and freezing rain for most of the area today. Heavier amounts accumulated in parts of northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. The second part of the storm is expected to bring snow starting Saturday morning and continuing through the early afternoon.

The rest of the weekend looks a little on the cold side with daytime highs only reaching into the 30's across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.

