KQ2 Forecast: Winter Storm on track for Monday

A rather potent winter storm is still on track to move into the

area late Sunday and last through most of the day on Monday.

Initially precipitation may fall as rain or a wintry mix of rain,

sleet, or freezing rain, but by late Monday morning all

precipitation should switch over to snow. Even before the heavy

snow starts area roads within the watch may be slick due to the

potential for off and on freezing rain. There will also be a very

tight gradient between the highest snowfall amounts across far

northern Missouri and very little snow, more toward the Highway 36

corridor and areas south of there.

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android