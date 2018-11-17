**Winter Weather Advisory for Andrew, Holt, Atchison (MO), Nodaway, Worth, Gentry, and Harrison counties from noon today until midnight. Accumulations of 1-2 inches likely. Strong winds could also lead to blowing snow so visibility could be reduced at times. Use caution if travelling today as roads will become slick this afternoon.
A cold front that is expected to move through today which will make things a lot more winter-like. This front will bring in colder temperatures throughout the day so highs will be in the morning, in the upper 30s. By late morning and early afternoon, a rain/snow mix is expected to move through and then transition to all snow by afternoon. There is still considerable computer model disagreement with this system but some accumulation is possible. Right now, it appears a few locations could pick up 1-2 inches of snow, mainly north of St. Joseph. A few locations could see a little more than that. Near St. Joseph and to the south, accumulations will be around an inch. As temperatures fall, road conditions will become slick, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. Use caution if travelling later today.
By Sunday, things do dry out and we stay cold. Decreasing clouds with highs in the 30s. Into Thanksgiving week, we see very nice weather. Sunny skies are expected Monday through Thursday with highs in the 40s and 50s. Rain returns to the forecast Friday morning.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Winter Weather Advisories in effect
- Winter Weather Advisory Tonight
- Winter Weather Advisory In Effect Due to Tuesday's Snow
- Winter Weather Advisory in Some Areas
- KQ2 Forecast: Beautiful weather continues
- Heat Advisory Going Into Effect Tuesday
- Boil Advisory in Effect for Union Star
- Boil advisory remains in effect for Savannah
- KQ2 Forecast: A quiet stretch of weather
- KQ2 Forecast: Dry weather continues on Tuesday