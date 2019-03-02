KQ2 Forecast: Winter Weather Advisories posted, few inches of snow expected

**Winter Weather Advisory for Holt, Andrew, DeKalb, Daviess, Livingston, Caldwell, Clinton, Buchanan, Platte, Atchison (Kan.), and Doniphan (Kan.) Counties from 9 p.m. Saturday until 12 p.m. Sunday.

Tracking accumulating snowfall that will move in overnight on Saturday and last into Sunday morning. For the day on Saturday, some very light snow showers are possible, mainly north and west of St. Joseph. This is not associated with the overnight snow and will likely lead to very little accumulation. Highs today will be in the 20s.

More widespread snow will move in around 11 p.m. from west to east. The heaviest snow will occur from midnight until 4 a.m. Roads will become snow covered and very slick so travel carefully if you have to. Some blowing snow will also lead to reduced visibility.

As of right now, snowfall accumulations between 1-4" is possible across the KQ2 Viewing Area. Higher snowfall totals will be to the south of St. Joseph towards Kansas City where as much as 3-5" of snow could fall.

Conditions will dry out by Sunday afternoon and then dangerously cold air will be in place. Temperatures will crash into the single digits below zero by Monday morning. A wind coming from the northwest at 5-15 mph will lead to dangerously cold wind chills around -15 degrees Monday morning. Will need to wear plenty of layers and limit your time outdoors.

Temperatures warm slightly Tuesday and then we will be back into the 30s by Wednesday. There is another disturbance set to move in for the end of the week that could bring some more rain and snow to the area.

