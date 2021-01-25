Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Winter Weather Advisory and Winter Storm Warning today

A few areas of light snow and a wintry mix are starting to move through the area this morning. Precipitation chances will continue to increase through the rest of the morning.

Posted: Jan 25, 2021 7:16 AM
Updated: Jan 25, 2021 7:17 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

** A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through Tuesday at 6 AM for Andrew, Gentry, Nodaway, Worth, Harrison, Atchison,and Holt counties in Missouri and Doniphan county in Kansas**

** A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through Tuesday at 6 AM for Buchanan, Daviess, DeKalb, Grundy, and Livingston counties in Missouri and Atchison county in Kansas**

A few areas of light snow and a wintry mix are starting to move through the area this morning. Precipitation chances will continue to increase through the rest of the morning. North of highway 36 will likely see all snow showers. Here in St. Joseph, we will likely see a mix of precipitation including snow, sleet, and freezing rain which could make for slick conditions on the road. St. Joseph could see around 2-4 inches of snow with a few areas up to 5 inches with sleet mixed in. Up towards the north snow chances will increase with some areas reaching 8+ inches.

Another small disturbance will move through Tuesday night into Wednesday giving most areas another chance for some light snow. Conditions will start to warm up through the rest of the week with highs back in the 40s and 50s by the weekend.

A rather potent winter storm is still on track to move into the area late Sunday and last through most of the day on Monday. Initially precipitation may fall as rain or a wintry mix of rain, sleet, or freezing rain, but by late Monday morning all precipitation should switch over to snow. Even before the heavy snow starts area roads within the watch may be slick due to the potential for off and on freezing rain. There will also be a very tight gradient between the highest snowfall amounts across far northern Missouri and very little snow, more toward the Highway 36 corridor and areas south of there.
