KQ2 Forecast: Winter Weather Advisory for the KQTV viewing area

** Winter Weather Advisory for the KQTV viewing area from 9am Sunday until 6pm Monday. ***

A cloudy start to your Saturday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Temperatures will stay in the lower 30's for the majority of the day. We will continue to watch a storm system for Sunday morning and afternoon which could bring us some light to moderate snow. Some accumulating snow is possible across the area by Monday afternoon.

After the weekend we will start to watch the colder air move in on your Monday. Another disturbance will move by the area and it could give us a chance for some snow across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android