KQ2 Forecast: Winter Weather Advisory in effect through 8 PM tonight

A disturbance is currently making its way towards our area this morning with flurries and a light wintry mix entering our area early this morning. We will continue to see this disturbance move through our area throughout the rest of the morning into the afternoon.

Posted: Jan 1, 2021 7:32 AM
Updated: Jan 1, 2021 7:43 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

                               ** Winter Weather Advisory in effect through 8 PM tonight**


Snow totals look to be the largest just south and east of the St. Joseph area, but today we could see around 2-4 inches of accumulating snow. Snow totals will start to decrease up towards the north near the Iowa border with only a dusting to an inch likely in extreme northwest Missouri. Most ice accumulations will also stay towards the south of here but our area could see a light glaze of ice making road conditions slick. The disturbance will move out of our area Friday night and conditions will begin to dry headed into the weekend.

St. Joseph
Cloudy
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 15°
Clarinda
Cloudy
21° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 10°
Savannah
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 15°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 16°
Fairfax
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 14°
The warm air across northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas is on the way out of the area tomorrow. Highs will only make it into the mid 30s on Monday. Precipitation chances will increase Tuesday into Wednesday making for a rain/sleet/snow event with heavier snow to the north of 36 highway. Temperatures will then plummet into the teens overnight Wednesday into Thursday, making for a cold New Years Eve. Highs look to warm into the 40s once again heading into next weekend.
