KQ2 Forecast: Winter Weather Advisory in effect through 8 PM tonight

** Winter Weather Advisory in effect through 8 PM tonight**



A disturbance is currently making its way towards our area this morning with flurries and a light wintry mix entering our area early this morning. We will continue to see this disturbance move through our area throughout the rest of the morning into the afternoon.

Snow totals look to be the largest just south and east of the St. Joseph area, but today we could see around 2-4 inches of accumulating snow. Snow totals will start to decrease up towards the north near the Iowa border with only a dusting to an inch likely in extreme northwest Missouri. Most ice accumulations will also stay towards the south of here but our area could see a light glaze of ice making road conditions slick. The disturbance will move out of our area Friday night and conditions will begin to dry headed into the weekend.

