KQ2 Forecast: Winter Weather Advisory in effect through 9 AM

** Winter Weather Advisory in effect through 9 AM today**

Snow showers moved into the area overnight and continue this morning. Most areas will see around 1 inch of accumulations but there could be some isolated areas of up to 2 inches. There could be some slick spots on the roadways this morning especially on untreated surfaces. Snow will gradually taper off this morning and cloudy skies will remain through the rest of the day with temperatures in the 20s.

Temperatures will slowly start to warm up for the end of the week with the return of sunshine on Thursday. Conditions will remain dry through the rest of the work week with your next rain chance arriving on Saturday.

