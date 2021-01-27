Clear
BREAKING NEWS SJSD cancels in-person classes for Wednesday due to weather conditions Full Story
KQ2 Forecast: Winter Weather Advisory in effect through 9 AM

Posted: Jan 27, 2021 7:15 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

** Winter Weather Advisory in effect through 9 AM today**

Snow showers moved into the area overnight and continue this morning. Most areas will see around 1 inch of accumulations but there could be some isolated areas of up to 2 inches. There could be some slick spots on the roadways this morning especially on untreated surfaces. Snow will gradually taper off this morning and cloudy skies will remain through the rest of the day with temperatures in the 20s.

Temperatures will slowly start to warm up for the end of the week with the return of sunshine on Thursday. Conditions will remain dry through the rest of the work week with your next rain chance arriving on Saturday.

St. Joseph
Cloudy
19° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 10°
Clarinda
Cloudy
16° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 6°
St. Joseph
Cloudy
19° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 10°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
21° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 11°
Falls City
Cloudy
17° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 10°
Another round of light snow is expected tonight into Wednesday morning. Snowfall accumulations averaging one inch is expected in most areas. Temperatures will continue to be on the cold side with highs only reaching into the lower 30's. By the end of the week we will see high temperatures in the 50's.
