KQ2 Forecast: Winter Weather Advisory in effect today

** Blizzard Warning in effect through 6 PM Friday for Atchison, Nodaway, Worth, Gentry, Harrison, Holt, and Andrew counties in Missouri**

** Winter Weather Advisory in effect through 6 PM Friday for Doniphan, DeKalb, Daviess, Grundy, Sullivan, Buchanan, Clinton, Caldwell, and Livingston counties**



Snow showers started moving into the area late last night and are continuing to pick up this morning. Snow showers will continue through most of the day time hours with areas south of highway 36 with the possibility of 1-3 inches and north of highway 36 with 2-4 inches. Winds will be very breezy today with gusts in the 40-50 mph range greatly reducing visibility especially in far NW Missouri where a blizzard warning is in place. Travel is not advised today with the potential for blowing snow and blizzard like conditions.

Calmer weather will settle in after our systemp moves out of the area tonight. Conditions will remain cool this weekend with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures in the 40s will return for the beginning of next week.

