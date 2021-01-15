Clear
BREAKING NEWS St. Joseph City Manager resigns Full Story
SEVERE WX : Blizzard Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

KQ2 Forecast: Winter Weather Advisory in effect today

Snow showers started moving into the area late last night and are continuing to pick up this morning. Snow showers will continue through most of the day time hours.

Posted: Jan 15, 2021 7:26 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

** Blizzard Warning in effect  through 6 PM Friday for Atchison, Nodaway, Worth, Gentry, Harrison, Holt, and Andrew counties in Missouri**
** Winter Weather Advisory in effect  through 6 PM Friday for Doniphan, DeKalb, Daviess, Grundy, Sullivan, Buchanan, Clinton, Caldwell, and Livingston counties**


Snow showers started moving into the area late last night and are continuing to pick up this morning. Snow showers will continue through most of the day time hours with areas south of highway 36 with the possibility of 1-3 inches and north of highway 36 with 2-4 inches. Winds will be very breezy today with gusts in the 40-50 mph range greatly reducing visibility especially in far NW Missouri where a blizzard warning is in place. Travel is not advised today with the potential for blowing snow and blizzard like conditions.

Calmer weather will settle in after our systemp moves out of the area tonight. Conditions will remain cool this weekend with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures in the 40s will return for the beginning of next week.

LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 18°
Clarinda
Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 17°
St. Joseph
Cloudy
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 18°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 21°
Falls City
Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 16°
Monday will start out chilly for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and then warm into the 40s as low cloud cover finally clears out. This week will see gradually warming conditions through mid-week with highs into the upper 40s to mid-50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories