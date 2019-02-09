KQ2 Forecast: Winter Weather Advisory posted

**Winter Weather Advisory for the entire KQ2 viewing area from midnight until 12 p.m. Sunday.
Snow chances become likely as a disturbance moves through the area late Saturday night and early Sunday. Snow is expected to begin after 3 a.m. and stick around through the morning hours on Sunday. There is the possibility that some snow mixes with a wintry mix of rain and sleet. As for accumulations, a general 1-2 inches of snow is expected with a little glazing of ice also possible, some locations could see a little less accumulations especially west. Impacts to travel will likely be confined to Sunday morning as temperatures rise into the 30s during the day.
The next system to watch will bring more wintry weather Sunday night through Monday night. This system will likely have a little more warm air so a wintry mix is more likely, with the possibility of seeing all rain on the table as well. We will continue to track this system and will provide more updates as we get closer to the event.
For the rest of next week, our weather will quiet back down. After Monday, dry conditions are expected with temperatures in the 30s and 40s for the rest of the week.
