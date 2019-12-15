** Winter Weather Advisory for the KQTV viewing area from 9am Sunday until 6pm Monday. ***
Sunday we will see clouds and snow developing across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri as a winter storm will move into the area. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 9am Sunday until 6pm on Monday. Heavy snow will be found to the south of us. Here in northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri could see 2-4 inches of snow.
Then system two moves in on Monday morning and could continue through the evening hours. Right now it looks like we could be seeing the heavier snow to the south of St. Joseph.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Winter Weather Advisory until 6pm Monday
- KQ2 Forecast: Winter Weather Advisory
- KQ2 Forecast: Winter Weather Advisories in effect
- KQ2 Forecast: Winter Weather Advisory posted
- KQ2 Forecast: Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Monday
- Winter Weather Advisory Tonight
- KQ2 Forecast: Winter Weather Advisory is in effect
- KQ2 Forecast: Winter Weather Advisory in effect until Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the area
- KQ2 Forecast: Winter Weather Advisory in effect tonight