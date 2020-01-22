KQ2 Forecast: Winter Weather Advisory until 6pm tonight

Clear
A mixture of rain and snow has moved into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri Wednesday morning and will last all day. There will be periods of accumulating snow transitioning at times to a rain and snow mixture by the afternoon. Roads will be plenty hazardous and slick, but snow accumulations will likely remain in the 1 to 3 inch range area wide.

Posted: Jan 22, 2020 9:22 AM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

                                           ** Winter Weather Advisory until 6pm tonight**

The active week across the area will continue as we will see 2 more disturbances head our way starting on Thursday and last through Friday. Temperatures will remain cold through the last half of the week but by next week we could be seeing a slight warm up and more sunshine.

Saint Joseph
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 25°
Maryville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 26°
Savannah
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 25°
Cameron
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 22°
Fairfax
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 24°
