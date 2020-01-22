KQ2 Forecast: Winter Weather Advisory until 6pm tonight

** Winter Weather Advisory until 6pm tonight**

A mixture of rain and snow has moved into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri Wednesday morning and will last all day. There will be periods of accumulating snow transitioning at times to a rain and snow mixture by the afternoon. Roads will be plenty hazardous and slick, but snow accumulations will likely remain in the 1 to 3 inch range area wide.

The active week across the area will continue as we will see 2 more disturbances head our way starting on Thursday and last through Friday. Temperatures will remain cold through the last half of the week but by next week we could be seeing a slight warm up and more sunshine.

